Space startup Agnikul Cosmos successfully launches Agnibaan SoRTed-01 from private launchpad in Sriharikota

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Thursday that Agnikul Cosmos has successfully launched the Agnibaan (Suborbital Tech Demonstrator) SoRTed-01 mission from their launch pad.

Terming the launch ‘a major milestone’, ISRO also congratulated Agnikul Cosmos for this achievement.

“Congratulations, @AgnikulCosmos, for the successful launch of the Agnibaan SoRTed-01 mission from their launch pad. A major milestone as the first-ever controlled flight of a semi-cryogenic liquid engine realised through additive manufacturing,” ISRO posted on X.

This engine test is powered by Agnikul’s own data acquisition systems and flight computers, which were 100 per cent designed in-house.

Moreover, this test also proves the capability of the entire avionics chain of the SOrTeD vehicle to control the entire propulsion system of the vehicle.

Capable of taking upto 300 kg to orbits around 700 km high, Agnibaan can access both low and high inclination orbits and is completely mobile – designed for accessing more than 10 launch ports.

Driven by LOX/Kerosene engines in all its stages, Agnibaan is configurable by the customer. The mission, the satellite and the launch port itself would decide how many engines go on the first stage.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar also congratulated Agnikul Cosmos for successfully completing its first launch from Agnikul’s own and India’s only private launchpad within Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC SHAR), Sriharikota.

“Congratulations @AgnikulCosmos @iitmadras Agnikul successfully completed its first launch from Agnikul’s own & India’s only private Launchpad within SDSC-SHAR. Besides being the world’s first flight with a single piece 3D printed rocket engine, this controlled flight is also India’s first flight with a semi cryogenic engine. The vehicle was completely designed in-house in India and assembled at Agnikul’s facilities within IIT Madras,” Chandrasekhar posted on X.

In 2023, in a stellar display of prowess, India soared to new heights with the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the Moon and the successful launch of Aditya-L1, India’s first solar mission.

These milestones not only secured India’s standing in the global space economy but also fueled the engines for the private space sector in India.

Among other feats, India now aims to set up ‘Bharatiya Antariksha Station’ by 2035, and send the first Indian to the Moon by 2040.