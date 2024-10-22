SP will put out posters of govt officials working for BJP in UP bypolls: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government officials were working like BJP workers to make the party win in the November13 bypolls.

He added that the district magistrate of Ambedkar Nagar was working like the district president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“We will complain to the Election Commission about the officers who commit irregularities and will also put up their posters at various public places to make the people aware about their wrongdoing,” he told reporters here.

Yadav also criticised the Yogi government on the case of rape of a female constable. He said that law and order in the state is zero in terms of women’s safety. He said that the police in the state are working under pressure as the saffron party is preventing them from working in an honest way.

Talking about INDIA bloc contesting the bypolls, he said the alliance will fight together. No matter how hard BJP tries, PDA will remain united.

On BJP’s claim of eliminating poverty in UP in one year, he said that the government will go away in one year.

Akhilesh Yadav further alleged that BJP has created riots in Bahraich. These people are scared of defeat in the by-elections and are doing this to hide their failure.

He said that the police are under pressure from BJP. Fake encounters are taking place in UP. Mangesh Yadav was encountered in Sultanpur and when questions started being raised, a Thakur was also killed. After killing a Yadav, a Thakur was killed to “balance the crime”.

He said justice will be served to people when BJP is thrown out of power.

Meanwhile in Sultanpur, SP national general secretary Shivpal Yadav also attacked the BJP government over the Bahraich violence. He said the riots in Bahraich were sponsored by the government. A BJP MLA from Bahraich has himself filed a case against the rioters of his own party, which proves the conspiracy of the ruling party, he said.

Shivpal Yadav said that SP will win all the nine seats in the by-elections.