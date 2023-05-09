SP opposes Yogi Govt’s move to make The Kerala Story tax-free

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav has strongly reacted to the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to make Bollywood film ‘The Kerala Story’ tax-free in the state.

In a tweet, Shivpal Singh Yadav said, “Leave ‘entertainment’ for ‘entertainment’ and do not use cinema and literature to impose your poisonous agenda on the country.”

He further said that any art born from the womb of hatred would be destructive for the nation and the society.

The Yogi Adityanath Government on Tuesday made the film, The Kerala Story, tax-free in UP. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself, along with his cabinet, has decided to watch the movie at a special screening in the state capital on May 12.

Even as there is a huge controversy over making the film tax free in BJP-ruled states it has been banned in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

SP spokesperson Amik Jammei, drawing attention of the UP chief minister to the suicides by unemployed teacher candidates in the state, said mere making The Kerala Story tax-free won’t do any good to the state.

Meanwhile, taking a jibe at the chief minister for the move, AIMIM spokesperson Asim Waqar said school fees, milk-curd and roads should also be made tax-free to benefit the people of the state.