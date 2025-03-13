SP moots ‘Paan par charcha’ to strengthen minorities, Dalits

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday mooted a new strategy to strengthen its PDA (pichara, Dalit, Alpsahkhyaks) by holding “Paan pe Charcha”.

Installing a statue of Shiv Prasad Chaurasia at RiverFront here, he said the Chaurasia community has taken a pledge to hold a meeting and discuss on paan.

He said that now the Chaurasia Samaj will discuss on paan and eliminate the BJP from the state in 2027. He claimed that backward, Dalit, tribal, women and all our minority brothers have made up their minds that they will carry forward the strength of PDA.

“Right now, the BJP is spreading hatred against Muslim society. In the coming time, PDA will stop hatred against society. The BJP has created a new strategy not to let anyone vote,” he alleged.

After congratulating the people on Holi festival, the SP President attacked the Yogi Adityanath government taunting that CM saying he is “Teesmar Khan” and has big love for the number 30.

“Thirty people were killed in the Kumbh stampede and in Kumbh, Rs 30 crore business was done,” he commented.

He added that communal statements by BJP legislators were intentionally done to divert the attention from real issues.