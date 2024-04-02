SP leader Ujjawal Raman joins Congress, set to contest Allahabad LS seat

Former Samajwadi Party MLA and ex-minister Ujjawal Raman Singh joined the Congress here on Tuesday.

Singh will contest the elections from the Prayagraj Lok Sabha constituency on a Congress ticket. Congress state in-charge Avinash Pandey and state president Ajay Rai gave him the party membership.

Congress state in-charge Avinash Pandey said: “Prayagraj is the homeland of the Nehru family. Singh’s move is a significant step and will strengthen the party. He stayed in the Samajwadi Party for long and would contest against the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.”

Congress state president Ajay Rai said that the party has gained strength with the inclusion of Ujjwal Raman Singh. By joining Congress, Singh has bolstered the party’s prospects in the upcoming elections across the state. Aradhana Mishra Mona said a new chapter will be written in Prayagraj under the INDI alliance.

Ujjawal Raman Singh said that the Constitution and democracy are in danger in the country under the BJP rule.

“We are united in our approach to oppose the BJP. Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders are confident about decimating the BJP in the polls. I will contest the Allahabad seat with full support of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. I will try to place the Allahabad seat in the INDI alliance’s kitty,” Rai said.