SP delegation meets Sambhal violence accused in Moradabad jail

A delegation of Samajwadi Party met the accused people of Sambhal violence lodged in Moradabad District Jail and heard about their pain and suffering here on Monday.

According to the delegation, people in jail showed marks of “police brutality on their bodies”.” The police treated them like animals and beat them badly, leaving black marks all over their bodies. People were crying in pain”, disclosed the team members of the delegation, who went to the Moradabad district jail on the instruction of party President Akhilesh Yadav.The delegation demanded better treatment from the responsible jail officials.They also assured the jailed people that their party will fight for them.

The delegation team included former MP Dr ST Hasan , Thakurdwara MLA Nawab Jan Khan, Nauganwa Sadat MLA Chaudhary Samarpal Singh, District General Secretary Mudassir Khan, former District President Athar Hussain Ansari and State Secretary Gulzar Ahmed.

