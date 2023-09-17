SP celebrates Vishwakarma Jayanti in UP

Even as the DMK is continuously attacking Sanatan Dharma, the main constituents of INDIA alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party, on Sunday celebrated Lord Vishwakarma’s birth anniversary in the entire state.

According to a party statement, on the instructions of Samajwadi Party’s National President Akhilesh Yadav, Lord Vishwakarma’s birth anniversary was celebrated with simplicity in the party offices of all the districts of the state including Samajwadi Party’s state headquarters, Lucknow.

During the celebrations, a demand was made to declare Vishwakarma Jayanti a public holiday on September 17.

Party’s National Secretary Rajendra Chaudhary, on behalf of National President Akhilesh Yadav, paid floral tributes to the picture of Lord Vishwakarma at the Samajwadi Party headquarters in Lucknow.

State President Naresh Uttam Patel garlanded the picture of Vishwakarma ji at Vishwakarma Temple located in Ratanpur, Kanpur.

Akhilesh Yadav, while congratulating all the countrymen, Vishwakarma, Sharma and the artisan community on Vishwakarma Jayanti, said that Vishwakarma ji is famous as the architect of the universe. God Indra’s most powerful weapon Vajra was also created by Lord Vishwakarma.

Yadav said that BJP is against the backward and the deprived. In the Samajwadi government, Gram Sabha land were given on lease for Vishwakarma community, ITI certificate to the youth of Vishwakarma, blacksmith, carpenter community, employment to those doing ancestral work and declared Vishwakarma Jayanti as a public holiday.

The BJP government has insulted the Vishwakarma community by canceling the public holiday declared on the festival of Puja.