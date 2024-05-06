Shyamlal Pal SP’s new Uttar Pradesh president

In a major reshuffle in the Uttar Pradesh party organization amid the Lok Sabha elections, the Samajwadi Party appointed Shyamlal Pal, a resident of Prayagraj, the party’s state president.

Earlier, Naresh Uttam Patel, who was the party’s Uttar Pradesh president, was declared party candidate from Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha seat.

Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav made this appointment keeping in mind the stakes in the Backward, Dalit, and minority i.e. PDA vote bank.

Shyam Lal Pal is a resident of Mohiuddinpur village, a small town in the Pratappur assembly constituency in the Prayagraj district, retired from the post of principal of Jan Seva Inter College, Mohiuddinpur.

He has been associated with the Samajwadi Party since 2007. He was first made the party’s state secretary before being elevated to chief general secretary. Previously, he was the state vice president.

In the year 2007, he contested assembly elections from the Pratappur seat on the Apna Dal ticket but had to face defeat. After that, he joined the Samajwadi Party.