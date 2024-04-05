SP candidate’s nomination rejected from Khajuraho LS seat

The returning officer for the Khajuraho Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh rejected the nomination form of the sole candidate of the Samajwadi Party (SP), Meera Deep Narayan Yadav, on Friday after scrutiny.

The Panna Collector, who is the returning officer for the seat, rejected the nomination form of Meera Yadav, as she had not signed the ‘B Form’ and had attached a copy of an old voters’ list, an official said.

Reacting to the rejection, Meera Yadav’s husband and former Madhya Pradesh SP Chief Deep Narayan Yadav said they would move the court over the issue. He alleged that the form was found to be correct when they submitted it on Thursday.

Advertisement

Yadav said that the officials told them on Friday that Meera Yadav’s signatures were required at two places in the form but were made only at one. Also, the voters’ list copy attached to the form was either old or not certified, Yadav said.

The rejection of the nomination form means that there would be no SP contestant from Khajuraho. The seat was the only one where the SP was contesting in MP.

The Congress had left the seat for the SP under a pact between the two INDI Alliance partners.

There is no Congress candidate for the seat.

This would make it much easier for BJP candidate and sitting Lok Sabha Member Vishnu Dutt Sharma to win the seat.

Sharma, the MP BJP Chief, had won the seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls by a margin of over 4.5 lakh votes.