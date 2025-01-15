SP candidate file nominations for Milkipur bypolls

Samajwadi Party candidate Ajit Prasad today filed his nomination for the Milkipur assembly bypolls here on Tuesday after taking blessings of the gods and goddesses. His supporters and workers accompanied him from his residence to the nomination centre.Polling for Milkipur assembly by-election will be held on February 5 and results will be declared on February 8.

SP candidate and party MP Awadhesh Prasad ‘s son, Ajit Prasad filed his nomination after praying at Panchmukhi Mahadev at Guptarghat and Saryu bank. He reached Collectorate via Sahadatganj and Hanumangarhi along with his father, former minister Tej Narayan Pandey, district president Parasnath Yadav and state executive members Ehsan Ali, Mohammad Chaudhary and Shahryar. He filed the nominations in two sets.

While talking to the media later, Ajit Prasad said that Samajwadi Party is fully prepared for the elections.” Here it is a battle of local vs outsider. BJP candidate is an outsider, while I live here ,” he said while claiming that SP will win this election by a huge margin.

At the same time, BJP candidate Chandrabhan Paswan has also taken his nomination papers on Wednesday. Four sets of nomination papers have been taken and he is likely to file nomination on January 17, the last date for filing nomination.Paswan will be accompanied by BJP state president Bhupendra Singh, several ministers of the state government during filing of the nominations . A public meeting will be organized in Milkipur assembly constituency by BJP on the day of nomination.