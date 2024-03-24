SP announces candidate of Moradabad, change candidate in Bijnore

Samajwadi Party on Sunday released the seventh list of two candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.

According to SP officials, tickets have been given to ST Hasan from Moradabad and Deepak Saini from Bijnore.

However, on Bijnor Lok Sabha seat, the party had earlier given ticket to former MP Yashvir Singh Dhobi. But now party has expressed confidence in Deepak Saini ,son of Noorpur SP MLA Ram Avtar Saini.

In this way, SP has so far announced candidates for 50 seats.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav on Friday went to meet senior party leader Azam Khan, lodged in Sitapur jail, for consultation on Moradabad and Rampur seats. Thereafter Moradabad seat was decided in favor of the sitting MP ST Hasan.

SP will be contesting 62 seats after leaving 17 seats for Congress and the for Trinamool Congress ( TMC) of Mamta Banerjee.