In order to control vector-borne diseases ahead of monsoon season, South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s (SDMC) public health department has geared up to check any possible mosquito breeding or virus spread under its jurisdiction area.

From building awareness campaigns to conducting workshop for officials and common man, and interdepartment coordination, anti-larvel spray, the civic body is bracing up to contain any spread of these diseases.

At last 25 dengue cases, 8 malaria cases and 4 Chikungunya cases have been reported in Delhi this year till 22 May, even though the vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, according to the latest municipal report on vector-borne diseases.

“The DBC workers of the SDMC keep checking mosquito breeding by visiting every household. In present circumstances due to Covid-19 pandemic, majority of citizens are unwilling to allow entry of DBC workers inside their house to check mosquito breeding. In such circumstances, Public Health Department is making people aware through newspapers and text messages. The Department has sent nearly 5 lakh text messages in this regard,” claimed official SDMC.

The civic body has said that citizens, through these messages, has been appealed to stop mosquito breeding in and around their house by cleaning their water cooler every week and filling fresh water.

If unable to change the water, they can mix little quantity of petrol & diesel in that water, ensure covering of water tank, etc, keep their pots/clay pots clean, avoid storage of tyres, tin, tubes, abandoned utensils and solid waste.

SDMC’s public health department has also issued nearly 1,800 legal notices and challans against households and commercial units for mosquito breeding at their premises. The civic body has also warned that the department may recommend to take penal action under Section 269 of the IPC against households and commercial units after repeated reports of mosquito breeding.