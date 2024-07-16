Sonowal unveils Centre’s blueprint to harness Nagaland’s waterways potential

During an interactive session at the Stakeholder’s Conference, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal announced significant initiatives to harness the waterways potential of Nagaland.

At the conference organised by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) in Dimapur, Sonowal, along with Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, revealed plans for the development of Tizu Zunki National Waterways 101.

A detailed feasibility study for the Tizu Zunki River will be conducted in collaboration between the IWAI and the Nagaland Transport Department. Additionally, the tourism potential of Doyang River Lake will be enhanced with community jetties and Ro Pax ferries.

Sonowal emphasised that the waterways are the most economical, sustainable, and efficient mode of transportation, aligning with PM Modi’s prioritisation of inland waterways as a viable transportation alternative.

The Central government is committed to boosting the development of the region’s waterways. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio urged the youth to train at the Maritime Skill Development Centre for employment opportunities in the marine sector.

The National Waterways 101, flowing from Longmatra towards Avangkhu, will see a feasibility study by the IWAI as part of these initiatives. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) continues to empower the dynamic waterways of the northeastern region.