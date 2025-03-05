Prime Minister addresses post-budget webinar on employment generation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the Union Budget this year has emerged as a blueprint for India’s future, where priority has been given to infrastructure and industries in investment. He said the same priority has been given to People, Economy, and Innovation.

Virtually addressing the post-budget webinar on employment generation, PM Modi said, ” Investing in people, economy, and innovation is a theme that defines the roadmap for a developed India. You can see its impact on a large scale in this year’s budget. Therefore, this budget has emerged as a blueprint for India’s future. As much priority as we have given to infrastructure and industries in investment, we have also given the same priority to People, Economy, and Innovation. Capacity building and talent nurturing do the job of foundation stone for the progress of the country. ”

He said the vision of investment in people stands on three pillars – Education, Skill and Healthcare.

”Today, you are seeing how India’s education system is going through a huge transformation after several decades. Big steps like National Education Policy, expansion of IITs, integration of technology into the education system, usage of the full potential of AI, digitisation of textbooks, making study materials available in 22 Indian languages, several such efforts are underway…”

He said the government has taken several steps in this budget to promote startups. A corpus fund of Rs 1 lakh crore has been passed to promote research and innovation, he noted.

PM Modi said the government has provided skill training to more than 3 crore youth since 2014.

”We have announced plans to upgrade one thousand ITI institutes and create five Centers of Excellence. Our aim is that the training of the youth should be such that they can meet the needs of our industry…To provide new opportunities and practical skills to youth, we have launched the PM Internship Scheme. We must ensure that businesses at every scale actively participate in this scheme. In this year’s budget, we announced 10,000 additional medical seats, with a target of adding 75,000 seats in the medical field over the next 5 years…,” he stated.

Further, PM Modi said many decisions have been taken in this budget to promote domestic and international tourism.

”Fifty destinations across the country will be developed focusing on tourism. Giving infrastructure status to hotels in these destinations will increase the ease of tourism and will also boost local employment,” he stressed.

India will also establish a National Large Language Model to develop AI capabilities, he said, adding ”In this direction, our private sector also needs to be one step ahead of the world. The world is waiting for a reliable, safe, and democratic country that can provide economic solutions in AI.”