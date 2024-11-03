Sonowal highlights govt’s role in advancement of education and healthcare

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal underscored the pivotal role of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in transforming the education sector, positioning India on the path to becoming a global leader or ‘Viswa Guru’.

At the 78th Foundation Day of Assam Medical College & Hospital and the 62nd Foundation Day of Dibru College, Sonowal interacted with the student community as the chief guest for the occasion. He highlighted the importance of the medical profession in cultivating a scientific mindset within society.

“The contributions of doctors are vital in fostering scientific temper and improving public health. It is a matter of immense pride that the esteemed legacy of the Assam Medical College is in your capable hands, enriching the lives of individuals physically and mentally,” he said.

He praised the medical community for its role in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. “While vaccinations saved lives, the dedication of our doctors was crucial in healing communities. Today, India boasts world-class medical talent, reflected in the booming medical tourism sector. Our traditional medicinal practices, including Yoga, have proven invaluable for holistic healing. Under Prime Minister Modi’s visionary leadership, we are merging traditional and modern medicine to enhance overall well-being,” he said.

Sonowal reaffirmed the government’s commitment to advancing medical education in the region, pledging additional support to the Rs 300 crore initiatives by the Assam government aimed at upgrading the college’s infrastructure.

He said, “The Assam Medical College is not only a source of pride for Dibrugarh and Assam but for the entire Northeast. You have the potential to inspire future generations and serve humanity.”

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Bimal Borah, Minister of Assam; Rameswar Teli, Rajya Sabha MP; Bolin Chetia, MLA; and the leadership of Assam Medical College.

In his remarks, he encouraged students to embrace the competitive nature of the 21st century. “Dibru College is here to equip you for success in a challenging world. Students from across the Northeast have benefited from this institution, contributing to nation-building efforts. Remember, there are no shortcuts to success; dedication to your character and discipline is essential. Let our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji, serve as an inspiration in your pursuit of excellence,” he contended.

The Dibru College event also featured dignitaries such as Rameswar Teli, Dr. Saikat Patra, Mayor of Dibrugarh, and Prof. Jiten Hazarika, Vice Chancellor of Dibrugarh University, among others.