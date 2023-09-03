# India

Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | September 3, 2023 6:00 pm

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital with symptoms of mild fever. Her condition is stable, sources said on Sunday.

“Currently, Sonia Gandhi is under doctors’ observation,” sources said, adding that the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson underwent a health check-up at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here.

Sources said the former Congress chief went to the hospital for a check-up on Friday evening and then again on Saturday morning following a mild fever.The hospital, however, has not issued any statement so far in this regard.

Earlier this year, the former Congress president was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for treatment of a viral respiratory infection and was discharged after a few days.

