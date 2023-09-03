Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

INDIA coalition to meet this week, who will lead — Sonia, Nitish or someone else?
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital with symptoms of mild fever. Her condition is stable, sources said on Sunday.
“Currently, Sonia Gandhi is under doctors’ observation,” sources said, adding that the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson underwent a health check-up at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here.
Earlier this year, the former Congress president was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for treatment of a viral respiratory infection and was discharged after a few days.
