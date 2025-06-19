Sonam’s brother agrees to narco test

Govind Raghuvanshi, brother of Sonam Raghuvanshi, has agreed go through a narco test if required.

Govind told some media persons at Indore that he is fully cooperating with the family of late Raja Raghuvanshi, Sonam’s husband who was murdered in Meghalaya on 23 May.

“If they (Raja’s family) want a narco test on us, then I also agree that it should be definitely done,” Govind said on Wednesday.

“If they have any kind of doubts, then we are ready to cooperate with any kind of Investigation,” Govind asserted.

On Monday, on late Raja’s tehravi, his elder brother Vipin had demanded a narco test.

“We want a narco test of Sonam, her parents, her brother Govind and her sister-in-law,” Raja’s elder brother Vipin Raghuvanshi had said.

Raja Raghuvanshi (29), a transport businessman of Indore, got married to Sonam Raghuvanshi (25), also of Indore, on 11 May. They reached Shillong in Meghalaya on 20 May, for their honeymoon.

However, both went missing there on 23 May. Raja’s body was found in a deep gorge near a waterfall in the Sohra (Cherrapunji) area on 2 June.

The Meghalaya police registered a case of murder and launched investigations.

Meanwhile, Sonam remained missing for the next seven days, despite extensive search operations.

In the wee hours of 9 June, Sonam was located at a dhaba at Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh. She was initially detained and subsequently arrested, on suspicion of being the main mastermind behind her husband’s murder.

Following that, four more accused were arrested, including three suspected hired killers from Indore and Bina in Madhya Pradesh, and another suspect from Uttar Pradesh.

The Meghalaya police took all the four men, Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Chauhan, Anand Kurmi, and Akash Rajput, on transit remand from a Court at Indore and reached Shillong late night on 10 June.

All 5 accused were produced in the District and Sessions Court of Shillong on 11 June.

The police requested their remand, after which the court granted an 8-day police custody for all the accused, including Sonam.

Advertisement