Meghalaya Police deepen probe in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: 3 more held for evidence tampering

In the ongoing probe on Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, a Meghalaya court has remanded three individuals to six days of police custody for their alleged role in destroying evidence linked to the crime.

The three were apprehended in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and brought to Meghalaya under tight security.

Raghuvanshi, 32, went missing on May 23 while on his honeymoon in Meghalaya with his wife, Sonam. Just 12 days after their wedding on May 11, his mutilated body was recovered on June 2 from a deep gorge in the scenic Sohra (Cherrapunjee) area of East Khasi Hills district — a popular tourist destination that has now become the setting for one of the state’s most sensational crimes in recent years.

According to police, Sonam and her alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha, had conspired to kill Raghuvanshi with the help of hired killers.

The plot reportedly involved luring the victim to a remote location under the pretext of sightseeing, before the murder was executed. Kushwaha, along with his associates — Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi — have all been arrested for their involvement.

The three individuals remanded on Thursday — including property dealer Silome James — are accused of helping conceal evidence after the murder.

James is said to have leased an Indore flat to one of the alleged hitmen, Vishal, which later served as a hideout for Sonam and Raj following the crime.

Jewellery and other belongings taken from the victim were also reportedly moved to this flat, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Tushar Chanda confirmed that the court granted six days of police custody of the accused, who face charges of obstruction of justice and tampering with crucial evidence.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by Meghalaya Police has been working across state lines to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy. Two other individuals were arrested earlier this week from Madhya Pradesh in connection with the case.