Son of UP businessman kidnapped and murdered in Kanpur

In a shocking turn of events, the 16-year-old son of a businessman who went missing on Monday evening was found killed on Tuesday in Kanpur. According to sources, the victim Kushagra departed home around 4 pm. on Monday for his tuitions.

He did not return home, instead, his family received a letter demanding Rs 30 lakhs in ransom around 9 p.m.

Manish Kanodia, a well-known textile merchant who lives in Acharya Nagar, informed the police.

Advertisement

The police launched an inquiry, and the woman who was tutoring the teenager was arrested. She lives in the Fazalganj police station area. Two more people have been detained by the police.

During their interrogation, it was revealed that they conspired to murder Kushagra and then dispose of his body near the Fazalganj police station.

On Tuesday morning, authorities recovered the teenager’s body. Kushagra was strangled to death with a rope, according to the investigation.

Archana Gautam, Inspector Raipur, stated that the woman’s teacher and her friend had plans to marry and settle down. The need for money allegedly pushed them to commit such a heinous act.