Sometimes ‘vanvas’ happens before ‘rajtilak’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday expressed his emotions after the BJP’s decision to replace him with Mohan Yadav as new MP CM, saying that sometimes one ends up in “vanvas” (exile) before “rajtilak” (coronation).

Addressing a public gathering in his constituency Budhni, Chouhan said, “The new government will take forward all these works. There must be some big objective somewhere, sometimes by the time ‘rajtilak’ takes place, one even ends up in ‘vanvas’ (exile). But all this happens to fulfil some or the other objective.”

The senior BJP leader, however, said that he won’t go anywhere and that he will live and die in Madhya Pradesh

Advertisement

“I will not go anywhere. I will live here and die here,” the former MP CM said when some of the women supporters shouted “bhaiyya (brother), don’t go anywhere leaving us alone.”

Chouhan assured the public that even if he is not at the helm, the Mohan Yadav-led MP government will fulfill all the promises and continue the existing schemes, including the Ladli Behna Yojana and the housing scheme for beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna scheme.

In a decision that surprised many, including his political Opponents, BJP didn’t choose Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the CM post. Instead, the party went for comparatively inexperienced Ujjain South MLA Mohan Yadav.

After the party’s decision, Chouhan had said that he would have chosen death over going to Delhi and asking something for himself.

The BJP has swept the November 2023 assembly elections by winning 163 of the 230 assembly seats.