A soldier was killed and two others were injured on Saturday in a road accident in Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, police sources said.

“The vehicle, which was part of an army convoy, came to a halt near Masjid Morh in the Sumbal Bala neighbourhood. The soldier was hit by an ill-fated car, which killed him instantly “according to the sources.

“This accident resulted in the injuries of two more soldiers. This has been moved to the hospital “.