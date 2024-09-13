Social justice, inclusive growth & rule of law central to policies of Modi 3.0: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Friday claimed that the cause of social justice, the idea of inclusive growth and the rule of law have been gaining ground in India and are central to the policies and activities of the Modi government.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Geneva, Dr Shankar said the reelection of the Modi government for a third successive term ensured that progress began on the first day of assuming office. The government, he said, objectively looked at the progresses and shortcomings of the previous terms.

Dr Jaishankar said the activity of paying homage to Dr B R Ambedkar and naming a hall after Hansa Mehta reflects modern India. It reflects the idea of social justice.

Advertisement

“This morning I had the privilege of paying homage to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, whose statue is just outside this hall and the naming of this hall after Hansa Mehta. In a way I also want you all to think of all these as reflecting on what is also happening at home in India. Meaning, just like we have built a chancery, modern India is also getting built, brick by brick, step by step, building by building. Just as we paid homage to Dr Ambedkar here- the cause of social justice, the idea of inclusive growth, of rule of law is gaining ground and is today very central to the policies and activities of the government,” he said.

“Just as we honoured Hansa Mehta, today in India, not just the idea of gender equality or gender justice, the idea of women-led development- this was actually our big push during the G20 Presidency last year. We were really very pleased to see that it was a strain of thinking that we were able to successfully inculcate into the international community. So even as we take satisfaction in the event today, I want to remind you that in a way it is a microcosm of what is happening at home,” he said.

The foreign minister said, ”After six decades a government was elected for a third successive term. That in itself is a statement worth reflecting upon. It made us ready to go from day one. I’ll share with you some thoughts there. Initiative, programmes, progress starts the moment the office begins. It is also an important moment to look back. If you’re beginning a third term, there are lessons, achievements and shortcomings from the first two terms. It is something one needs to objectively look at and learn from it and see how that can serve the path ahead.”

He also spoke about the way the Lok Sabha elections were conducted in the country in a democratic and fair manner. “When we look at the conduct of elections, the enormous scale, the very heated arguments, but finally, the very ready acceptance of the results- the ready acceptance of results is not a global norm- there are different points of view, but in the end, we have as Indians, every right to be proud of our democratic exercise, the integrity, the scale of it and the efficiency of it in many ways,” he said.