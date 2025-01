INDIA bloc allies Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress will back the AAP in Delhi assembly elections, leaving the Congress in isolation within the opposition coalition.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav told reporters “The INDIA alliance is intact. I remember when the INDIA alliance was formed, it was decided that wherever a regional party was strong, the alliance would extend support to them. AAP is strong in Delhi and Samajwadi Party has decided to give support to the AAP.”

Advertisement

He said the regional party fighting against the BJP should be supported by the leaders of the INDIA alliance. ”AAP and Congress are fighting against each other in Delhi. AAP is strong and we have decided to stand with them…The question is about Delhi and our goal is that the BJP gets defeated. Congress and AAP have the same goal too…”

Advertisement

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC’s MamaNational General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said only the Aam Aadmi Party can defeat the BJP in Delhi. ”If our aim is to defeat the BJP, we must empower anyone fighting against it,” he told reporters.