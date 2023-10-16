Snow, rain bring mercury down in J&K, Ladakh

The temperature dropped significantly on Monday across the Union territories of J&K and Ladakh as the higher areas received the season’s first snowfall while the plains were lashed with incessant rains.

The Zojila Pass on the Srinagar-Leh road, Razdan Pass, and other higher places received a good amount of snow resulting in closure of the highway.

The Mughal Road, which links Jammu’s Rajouri and Poonch districts directly with the Kashmir valley, was also shut due to heavy snow.

The higher reaches of Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, and Poonch districts in Jammu also received snowfall. Many places in the Bhaderwah subdivision were covered under snow. Nearly five inches of snow has been recorded at Guldanda in Bhaderwah. Latest reports say it was still snowing in the area.

Although there was heavy rain, traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway was still plying.

Drass in Ladakh also received the season’s first snowfall. Gurez valley in the Bandipora district received another spell of snowfall because of which the Bandipora-Gurez road has been closed for vehicular movement.

Meanwhile, the Apple Farmers Federation has demanded immediate relief to the growers whose fruit got damaged due to hailstorm in Shopian, Kulgam areas of the valley, on Sunday.

Zahoorn Ahmad Rather, president AFFI, called for a comprehensive compensation for affected growers who suffered extensive damage due to the hailstorm that wreaked havoc in Shopian, Kulgam, and other areas of the valley. He urged the government to assess the damage immediately so that the growers are provided compensation well in time.