KPCC president K Sudhakaran has on Monday come out against frequent adjournments of the hearing of the SNC-Lavlin case calling it a drama.

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of the appeal filed by CBI challenging the acquittal of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and two others in the multi-crore SNC-Lavalin scam. This is the 33rd time the Supreme Court is adjourning the case.

Stating that no other important case has been adjourned so many times in the history of the apex court, Sudhakaran said the dramas behind the move, which may lead people to lose faith in the judicial system in the country, may come out one day. “If this is what is happening in the Supreme Court, the question arises where people will go to seek justice,” he asked.

The case was adjourned this time as Justice CT Ravikumar on Monday recused himself from hearing the case since he was part of the hearing of the case in the Kerala High Court.

Sudhakaran said those concerned should clarify on the case being adjourned following Justice Ravi Kumar’s recusal from hearing. As to how the Supreme Court constituted a two-member bench comprising him (Justice RaviKumar) to hear the case.

As the judge who heard this case, Justice Ravi Kumar could have recused from hearing the case earlier, he said. Why it wasn’t done so remains a mystery.

The Congress had earlier alleged that CBI had not been taking interest in the speedy hearing of the case, as there was a CPI-M-BJP deal for the “Congress-Mukth Bharat”.