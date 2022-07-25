Smack worth over Rs 1 crore seized in Panipat, one held

The Haryana Police, on Monday, arrested an inter-state drug smuggler from Panipat district and recovered one kilogram 50 grams of smack worth over Rs 1 Crore from his possession.

A spokesman of Haryana Police said the accused has been identified as Nityanand, a resident of Nalanda district of Bihar. During the primary probe, it was revealed that he had brought smack from the Northeast to supply in Haryana and Punjab.

Earlier, the accused used to smuggle ganja patti into different states. Two separate cases of smuggling of ganja patti are registered against him in Punjab and Assam. He used to travel by train and bus to commit drug smuggling, the spokesperson said.

A police team after getting secret information about the suspected drug peddler immediately raided the spot and arrested the accused. When searched, one kilogram 50 grams of smack was recovered from him, the spokesperson said.