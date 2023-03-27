Slogans and songs: JJSS protests against attacks on democracy

Dozens of activists of the Jan Jagaran Shakti Sangathan (JJSS) took to the streets to protest the attacks on democracy by the state at the bordering district Araria in Bihar. Their main demands were that the government must stop using the ED and the CBI to intimidate opposition leaders.

The arrests of Satyendra Jain and Manish Sisodia, while ministers of Delhi Government, the constant harassment of Laoo ji’s family and the recent disqualification of Parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi, from the Lok Sabha, were all sighted as examples of Government exigencies.

The JJSS activist alleged that while opposition leaders were being targeted, non-party political leaders like Medha Patkar, Harsh Mander and others were also not being spared by the Government and being harassed through false cases.

They also said that recently NREGA Sangahrsh Morcha (NSM) leaders, including Prof Jean Dreze, activists Richa Singh and many students were detained at Delhi University where they had gone for a talk. They were detained at the Maurice Nagar police station and left only after hours of questioning.

Ashish Ranjan, a senior activist of the JJSS and the NSM, said that the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, from parliament, without due process, is a similar attack on democracy.

Talking about the details of the matter Ashish said “A lower court in Gujarat gave a 2 yearjail sentence to Rahul Gandhi, in a criminal defamation case. And without due notice or process he was expelled from Parliament, he alleged.

In 2019 Rahul Gandhi had in a speech during Karnataka elections asked why all thieves had Modi title, taking a potshot at Narendra Modi. A BJP MLA from Gujarat Poornesh Gandhi went to Surat court with this statement of Rahul Gandhi.

Poornesh Gandhi asked that Rahul Gandhi should be asked to come for each hearing. When the Magistrate refused this plea, Poornesh Modi, went to High Court and got a stay on the case, he alleged.

“Recently Rahul Gandhi made a scathing attack on Adani, questioning Modi’s coincidental travels with him. After this the Surat case was reopened by Purnesh Modi, and at lightning speed things happened”, he alleged.

“It was a coincidence that a new Judge has also been appointed, who moved the proceedings at lightning speed and Rahul Gandhi was convicted with maximum punishment in a criminal defamation case, even if the sentence was for a day less, Rahul Gandhi could not have been expelled from Parliament. So the real intention of this action is to protect Adani and prevent Rahul Gandhi from fighting elections””, he alleged.

Ranjit Paswan, a ward councillor from Araria Ward NO. 6 and also an ex-General Secretary of the JJSS, said this is a political battle and the country can only be saved if we bring a pro-people’s government back to power.

Devi, a woman leader who also addressed the gathering said “We are duty bound to come out in protest against attacks on democracy and that is why we are on the streets today.”

The gathering was also addressed by CPI district Secretary Dr S.R. Jha, youth leader Abhishek Kumar and Naushad Alam.

Among those present in solidarity were members of the Araria Auto Drivers Sabyasachi, Arun Yadava and others. The cultural and youth team, which included Jaimanti, Doli. Among others to address the crowd were also old timers of the JJSS like Kamayani Swami.