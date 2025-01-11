Slew of measures for tribals’ welfare; budget increased by 45.80 pc

Keeping in mind the overall socioeconomic development of the Scheduled Tribe (ST) population representing 8.6 per cent of the country’s total population and spanning over 700 unique groups, the Union Government has taken a slew of measures for which the budget outlay of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs was increased by 45.80 per cent to about Rs 14925.81 crore compared to the revised estimate of 2023-24.

Several welfare schemes have been launched for them that include Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, Prasdhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan among others.

As for campaign objectives, Increasing awareness of government schemes and ensure their implementation in 28,700 PVTG habitations across 206 districts in India, reaching approximately 44.6 lakh individuals (10.7 lakh households) within these PVTG areas, providing essential documents and services at the doorstep of PVTG families, addressing challenges such as distance, road, and digital connectivity and Pradhan Mantri Adi Adarsh Gram Yojana have been the features.

The ‘Special Central Assistance to Tribal Sub-Scheme (SCA to TSS), launched in 1977-78, aimed at bridging developmental gaps for tribal welfare. In 2021-22, the scheme was revamped as the Pradhan Mantri Adi Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAAGY), focusing on providing basic infrastructure in villages with a significant tribal population. Under PMAAGY, 36,428 villages with at least 50% tribal population have been identified for development, including those in Aspirational Districts.

A total of 1.02 cr households and ST population of 4.22 cr. Convergence has been planned with 58 schemes of Central Government having Schedule Tribe Component & State Government Schemes to bridge various gaps.

An amount of Rs. 7276 cr has been earmarked under the program for 5 years. Since deception, 17616 Village development plans have been approved with the release of funds of 2357.50 cr.

The Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Vikas Mission (PMJVM) aims to foster tribal entrepreneurship and advance the “Vocal for Local by Tribal” initiative. It emphasizes empowering tribal communities to harness natural resources effectively, including Minor Forest Products (MFPs) and non-MFPs, by supporting businesses centred around locally produced goods. Seeks to achieve livelihood-driven tribal development across the country by providing forward and backward linkages by setting up Van Dhan Vikas Kendras / Van Dhan Producer Enterprises apart from assisting the States to make procurement of Minor Forest Produce at Minimum Support Price.

There is also provision for setting up 3000 Haat Bazars and 600 Warehouses under the scheme. An amount of Rs. 1612 cr. has been approved under the PMJVM scheme for five years.

TRIFED is the implementing agency for the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Vikas Mission. 3959 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs) covering about 12 lakhs persons in 28 States/ UTs have been sanctioned with funding of Rs 587.52 cr.

The Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) scheme, launched in 2018-19, aims to provide quality education to tribal students, focusing on their academic, cultural, and skill development.

On October 2 last Prime Minister inaugurated 40 EMRS and laid the foundation for 25 more, with an investment of over Rs 2,800 crore.

So far, 728 EMRS have been approved. Over the next three years, the Center will recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff for 728 Eklavya Model Residential Schools for the education of 3.5 lakh tribal students. Appointment letters have been given to 9023 eligible selected candidates (Teaching & Non teaching staff).

The Union Government implements five scholarship schemes for tribes, under which more than 30 lakh students are given scholarships every year with an annual budget of Rs. 2500 crore.

Scholarships are also available to assist tribal students, aiming to lower dropout rates and foster their educational progress. These financial aids ensure that tribal communities have greater access to quality education and the chance to build a better future.

During the Diamond Jubilee celebration of the Indian Republic on 26th January 2024, the Government invited 663 tribal students and teachers as special guests for participation in Republic Day 2024 Celebrations in New Delhi.

The contingent includes 589 students (258 girls, 331 boys) and 74 teachers from 31 States/UTs. These children are also beneficiaries of the Pre-Matric Scholarship given under the scheme, implemented by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The President, Droupadi Muru inaugurated Aadi Mahotsav, the mega National Tribal Festival here in February last which is an attempt to showcase tribal culture on the national stage and it celebrates the spirit of tribal culture, crafts, cuisine, commerce and traditional art. It is an annual initiative of the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation Limited (TRIFED) under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs under the Scheme “Support to Tribal Research Institute” sanctioned funds for construction of building of 10 new TRIs since 2014 namely Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Meghalaya and Goa.

Under the scheme, the Ministry has sanctioned 11 Museums for Tribal Freedom Fighters since 2017-18 in the States of Gujarat, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Mizoram and Goa. Besides, three museums namely Bhagwan Birsa Munda tribal freedom Fighter Museum, Ranchi, Raja Shankar Shankar Shah Raghunath Shah at Jabalpur and Badal Bhoi Tribal Freedom Fighter Museum at Chhindwara have been completed.

Under the grant in aid to voluntary organisations working for STs welfare, in the last 10 years, about Rs 1000 cr has been released to about 200 NGOs for about 250 projects working in fields of education, Livelihood and health in respect of the tribal population.

The government has launched several key health initiatives aimed at improving the well-being of tribal communities

The Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission, launched on July 1, 2023, focuses on eradicating Sickle Cell Disease (SCD)through awareness campaigns, universal screening, and affordable care, with a special emphasis on tribal populations in Central, Western, and Southern India. Aims to create awareness and universal screening of 7 crore people in the age group of 0-40 years in affected tribal areas and counselling through collaborative efforts of central ministries and state governments.

Out of 7 cr testing of more than 4.5 cr persons has been done.

Under Forest Rights Act 2006, a total of 23.73 lakh Individual titles and a total of 1.16 lakh Community titles have been distributed, with land of about 190.39 lakh acres distributed. In fact, during the period from the inception of FRA to May 2014 a total 55.30 lakh acres of land was distributed .

Whereas, during the period from 2014 to November 2024, 190.39 lakh acres have been given, which is about three and a half times the figure during the period till May 2014. A total of 190.39 lakh acres of forest land (50.77 lakh acres for individual and 139.62 lakh for community) has been distributed up to 30.11.2024 across the country.

In Jammu and Kashmir FRA is being implemented from 31st October 2019 and as of now total 4505 titles (305 Individual rights and 4190 Community rights) have been issued.

Also, pan-India celebrations marked the Jan Jatiya Gaurav Divas on November 15 to pay tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary

.The Union Government, in 2021, has declared 15th November, the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the legendary freedom fighter and tribal leader of the country, as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas to honour all the tribal freedom fighters and remembering and acknowledging their contribution to the freedom struggle and cultural heritage, and motivate the coming generation for protecting our cultural heritage and national pride.