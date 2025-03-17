Haryana CM presents Rs 2.05-lakh cr budget with focus on ‘future capable’ state

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who also holds the charge of the Finance Ministry, presented the annual state budget of Rs 2.05 lakh crore on Monday for the Financial Year-2025-26 (FY 25-26) with focus on making the state ‘future capable’ by invigorating every sector – from agriculture to the sector of emerging technologies such artificial intelligence (AI).

Chief Minister Saini the gist of nearly 11,000 suggestions has been incorporated in the state budget that has the provision for the creation of a new department called the Department of Future, which will work to make Haryana “future capable”.

Advertisement

The total outlay has been pegged at Rs 2,05,017.29 crore for 2025-26, which is 13.70 per cent more as compared to the revised estimates of 2024-25. To promote startups, the Haryana government will encourage private investors to create a ‘fund of funds’ of Rs 2,000 crore.

Advertisement

The budget has proposed to set up a Haryana AI (Artificial Intelligence) Mission, “in which the World Bank has assured to provide assistance of Rs 474 crore,” said Chief Minister Saini, adding that this AI mission will come up in Gurugram and Panchkula.

Unveiling ‘Mission Haryana-2047’ to achieve the goal of a $1 trillion economy, Rs 5 crore has been allocated for this. As per official details, the gross state domestic product (GSDP) of Haryana grew at an average of 10.8 per cent, while per capita income increased at an average of 9.1 per cent. The Chief Minister said Haryana’s current debt percentage remains within the prescribed limit.

In view of the growing menace of drug abuse in the state, Chief Minister Saini proposed setting up of Substance Abuse and Narcotics Knowledge Awareness and Liberation Programme Authority with an outlay of Rs 10 crore.

The budget provides for Rs 5,000 crore for Rs 2,100 monthly assistance to women under ‘Lado Lakshmi Yojana’ for 2025-26. An interest-free loan of up to Rs 1 lakh for women dairy farmers, a new horticulture policy, and a special project for farmers in Morni Hills were also announced in the budget.

The subsidy under ‘Mera Pani Meri Virasat Yojana’ has been hiked from Rs 7,000 per acre to Rs 8,000 per acre.

With an aim to win more medals in the Olympic Games, the chief minister announced in the budget the launch of ‘Mission 2026 Olympics Medals’ with Rs 20 crore funds allocation. Similarly, Model Sanskriti Schools will be set up every 10 km to benefit rural students. The French language will be introduced in state-run schools from Class III.

He said that a Bill will be introduced in this session to combat illegal migration via ‘Donkey Routes’. He said of the 217 promises made in the manifesto, 19 have been fulfilled, while 14 are currently in progress. With the approval of today’s budget provisions, the government aims to fulfill nearly 90 more commitments in the upcoming financial year, he said.