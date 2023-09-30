Skill Development scam: Lokesh gets partial relief in HC

In partial relief to TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, the Andhra Pradesh high court directed the state CID not to arrest him until October 4 in the Skill Development scam and fibernet scam.

Earlier a team of Andhra Pradesh CID officials left for will serve notices to Nara Lokesh whose father and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is in Rajahmundry central prison in judicial remand as the Supreme Court will hear his petition to quash the FIR for Skill Development scam on October 3.

Lokesh is currently in New Delhi and the CID team has left for the national capital immediately to serve notice under Section 41(A) of CrPC to appear before a police officer in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case.

On Thursday, the TDP had announced that Yuvagalem, the walkathon undertaken by Lokesh prior to his father’s arrest, will be postponed once again implying he was unlikely to return to the state soon. The high court directed him to cooperate with the investigations.

Lokesh had filed for anticipatory bail right after the CID submitted a memo in the Anti-Corruption Bureau court adding his name as Accused No. 14 in the Inner Ring Road case. In the same case his father, N Chandrababu Naidu, was named as Accused No. 1 by the CID.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh chief miniser, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, said the 2024 general election will be the “battle of Kurukshetra” between the party that “committed scams” and the YSRCP government which transferred Rs 2.35 lakh crore through direct benefit transfer to the people of the state, so far.

“I don’t have the support of the yellow media and a foster son (Pawan Kalyan). All I believe is in God and the people,” the chief minister said.