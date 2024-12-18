SJVN’s Rampur hydro power project achieves its design energy target for FY 2024-25 in record time

SJVN’s 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station (HPS) has achieved its design energy target of 1878.08 million units for the financial year 2024-25 on December 18 in record time, over three months ahead of schedule.

This marks the second-fastest record for design energy generation by Rampur HPS, closely following the earlier record set on 15.12.2019 during FY 2019-20, said the spokesperson of SJVN.

These accomplishments reflect the high technical standards, efficient maintenance practices and operational excellence practiced by the power station, he said, adding that Rampur HPS is being operated as Tandem Operating System with 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station which is an exceptional model in India’s hydropower sector.

Rampur HPS recently celebrated 10 years of successful commercial operations, marking a decade of significant contributions to clean energy generation and regional growth, he said.

“Over the past decade, Rampur HPS has achieved several remarkable milestones. The power station has crossed a significant milestone of generating over 20,000 million units while achieving its design energy target in 8 out of 10 years,” he said.

“The power station recorded its highest-ever annual generation of 2098.0314 million units in FY 2019-20 and Highest ever quarterly generation of 955.6156 million units and Highest ever single-day generation of 11.0232 million units in current fiscal,” he said.

With an impressive maximum Plant Availability Factor of 106.411 percent Rampur HPS has generated Rs 8,000 crores in revenue over the decade, he said, adding that the HPS has spent Rs 37 crores under Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, significantly contributing to the development of project-affected areas and the surrounding areas.

“SJVN attributes this achievement to the dedication and collaborative efforts of SJVNites, especially Team RHPS, under the guidance of SJVN’s management and extends heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry of Power, Government of India, Government of Himachal Pradesh, local administration, local communities and all stakeholders for their unwavering support in making this success possible,” he said.

Company remains committed to delivering excellence in every aspect of its operations, ensuring a greener and brighter future for the nation, said the spokesperson.