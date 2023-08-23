Six people die in Rajasthan’s Dausa as truck rams into vehicle

16 killed in truck accident in Indonesia’s West Papua
The incident occurred at about 3 a.m. local time when the truck carrying 29 people was passing a downhill road in Minyambouw sub-district of Pengunungan Arfak district, the officer said.
ANI | New Delhi | August 23, 2023 8:01 am
Six people died after a truck rammed into a vehicle in the Mandawar Police Station area of Rajasthan’s Dausa on Tuesday, said police.
The Police said that 9 people were injured in the accident and the condition of four of them is severe.
“A truck rammed into a vehicle near Ukrund village under Mandawar PS limits in which six people died, four are seriously injured and have been referred to Jaipur and five are admitted to the local hospital,” said ASP Bajrang Singh Shekhawat.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The incident occurred at about 3 a.m. local time when the truck carrying 29 people was passing a downhill road in Minyambouw sub-district of Pengunungan Arfak district, the officer said.
The deceased persons were identified as Dilip Kumar Sahu, Bapun Kumar Sahu, Ranu Pradhan, Gaura Chandra Sahu, and Pinku Sahu. Three of the ill-fated victims died on the spot, two others succumbed to injuries at the hospital.
The driver of the mangled vehicle along with the child and a woman escaped unhurt since they were not in the car.
Advertisement