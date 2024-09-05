6 naxals killed, 2 security personnel injured in encounter in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem

At least six naxals were killed in an encounter with police in the dense forest area of Bhadradri Kothagudem district in Telangana Thursday morning, officials said.

“Two security personnel were injured in the incident, with one of them in a critical condition,” Superintendent of Police Rohit Raj said.

According to police sources, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the site following the encounter.

Sources from the police PRO office in Bhadradri Kothagudem district indicated that the operation was part of ongoing efforts to curb naxal activities in the region.

The encounter comes just days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah set a target to eradicate Naxal insurgency in India by March 2026.

Addressing a high profile meeting last month, he emphasised that Naxalism represents a significant challenge to India’s democratic framework and expressed confidence that the battle is nearing its final phase.