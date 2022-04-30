Six hours power cut announced as J&K grapples with electricity crisis

A daily six hours power cut during the day was on Saturday announced by the administration as Jammu and Kashmir continued to grapple with an unprecedented electricity crisis.

The union territory (UT) has failed to meet the rising demand of electricity although the centre has made allocation of additional 207 mws of power.

While in other parts of the country the power crisis was becoming intense due to shortage of coal in the thermal power stations, J&K was reeling under the power shortage also because generation in the local hydroelectric projects has reduced to about 50% due to less discharge of water in the rivers.

Having faced widespread criticism and protests because of unscheduled power shutdowns in the past few days, the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (JPDCL) this morning announced six hours power cut in Jammu city. However, reports said that the power position in the rural areas of Jammu division and Kashmir valley continued to be bad.

According to official data, the power demand in the Jammu division during the current month has increased to 900 mws against 830 mws last year during the same period.

The Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (KPDCL) said that load served in the Kashmir division during April has been around 900 to 1100 mws against demand of 1600 mws thereby creating a deficit.

PDP leader and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said it was unfortunate that the electricity generated in the hydroelectric projects in J&K was being sent to other states while people here were starved of power. She said that she has been demanding that the hydroelectric projects given to NHPC and other central agencies should be returned so that J&K does not experience power shortage.

Congress leaders Raman Bhalla and Yogesh Sawhney yesterday led a procession against the power crisis. Protests were also reported in several other parts of the UT.

Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department (PDD) said the additional 207 mws provided by the centre will substantially add to the power availability of the UT.

“We are trying to procure as much power as available at the energy exchange at whichever price. But, due to increased nationwide demand, we can avail limited power only. However, I am confident the situation will improve in coming days and we will be able to give better supply,” Nitishwar Kumar said.