Amid the spike in cases of coronavirus, the Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered to impose strict lockdown in all the red districts except Bandipore in North Kashmir from Wednesday evening till Monday, officials said.

“Complete lockdown in all Red districts (excluding Bandipora) of Kashmir division from today (Wednesday) evening till 6 a.m. on 27-7-2020,” an official statement said.

According to the officials, agriculture and construction activities will continue as per the guidelines and there will be no bar on the movement of goods carriers and fuel tankers.

“Agriculture, horticulture and construction activities to continue as per the DMRR guidelines. Movement of goods carriers/LPG and oil tankers to continue unhindered,” the statement said.

There has been an alarming increase in the COVID-19 cases in Kashmir. Over 15,000 positive cases have tested recorded and 263 people have died due to the pandemic.