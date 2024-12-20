Six Bangladeshi Nationals detained in Tripura for illegal entry; probe uncovers forged IDs

Tripura Police detained six Bangladeshi nationals, including two minors, from Subhas Park in Khowai district early Friday.

The detainees, who were staying at Roy Guest House near the Khowai District Hospital, were found to have entered India illegally and were reportedly planning to return to Bangladesh.

Acting on a tip-off, police initiated an inquiry. During the initial interrogation, they provided contradictory statements and were unable to produce valid identification. Further questioning revealed that they had crossed into India unlawfully a few days ago and traveled to New Delhi before returning to Tripura.

The individuals detained include Md Kabir (37), Tania Begum (35), their children Md Sakib (6) and Sahida (5), Mumin (23), and Ayesa Khatun (70).

Police recovered Indian identification documents from them, believed to have been acquired through illegal means. The detainees claimed that their entry into India was motivated by a search for work opportunities.

Tripura shares an 856-kilometre international border with Bangladesh, much of which is porous and presents challenges for effective surveillance.

The region has witnessed several instances of illegal border crossings, often involving individuals seeking better economic prospects or attempting to reunite with family members.

Authorities in Tripura have heightened security measures, including the deployment of the Border Security Force (BSF), to curb unauthorised crossings. However, cases of forged identification and the use of unofficial routes continue to pose significant hurdles.

The detainees are now in police custody, and further investigation is underway to trace their movements, associates, and facilitators.