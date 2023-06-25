Situation today is worse than Emergency period: Akhilesh Yadav

Terming that the situation in the country today is worse than the Emergency period, Samajwadi Party president and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said that the dark memories of June 25, 1975, even after the lapse of 48 years seem to be causing shivers again.

“While the civil rights were taken away during the Emergency, the countrymen were horrified of the torture in 19 months,” he claimed. However, Yadav said that “today’s situation is worse than the Emergency period. Today there is action on speaking the truth.”

“Action is taken on asking questions to the government. No one can expect justice in the BJP government. The constitutional and democratic rights of the people are being snatched away. The Constitutional institutions are being weakened. Press freedom is in danger,” he said.

The SP president said that socialists have always been committed from the beginning to save the legacy of the freedom movement and to protect the Constitution and democracy.

“Socialists have been fighting for freedom of expression and civil rights. In the Samajwadi government, those democracy fighters who had fought to save democracy during the Emergency were given a monthly pension .All this was ensured by enacting the Democracy Protection Act,” he said.

Yadav said that the Constitution given by Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar is the Uniform Civil Code for us.

“The BJP people are spreading hatred by creating a rift in the society. But now no strategy of the BJP is going to work. The way the alliance is being formed and all the parties are coming together, the BJP will be wiped out in 2024,” he claimed.