Situation alarming: CM after visiting rain-hit Punjab areas

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has, on Monday, undertaken a whirlwind tour of the rain-affected areas to take stock of the relief and rescue measures on the ground. He interacted with the people evacuated from low-lying areas in the aftermath of heavy downpour of rain.

After visiting the Rain Basera in Phase VI, Jamuna Apartments Kharar, Kajauli, Boothgarh and others in SAS Nagar (Mohali) and Rupnagar districts, the chief minister described the situation as alarming. He, however, assured that the state government was making every effort to minimise the loss to people.

Mann said teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been roped in for rescue work but Army has not yet been pressed into action officially.

The CM said he had a word with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday during which he apprised him about the entire situation in the state. He said as of now Central assistance is not required for relief and rescue work as the situation is under control.

Mann said if need be, help will be sought from the Union government to tackle the situation. A special girdawari will be conducted to ascertain the loss of crops, houses and others due to heavy rainfall in the state.

The CM said detailed instructions will be issued to the Deputy Commissioners to immediately carry out girdawari in the areas lashed by rains to ascertain damage caused to crops, houses, animals and others on priority.

Mann assured the people that the government is committed to safeguarding their interests against nature’s fury.

Meanwhile, the CM said he is personally reviewing the situation every minute and from every corner of the state. He said an elaborate flood protection mechanism has been put in place to safeguard the life and property of people. He said that Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSPs) are expediting the relief work in their respective districts so as to provide succor to the masses.

Mann said an alert has already been issued in low lying and floor prone areas and help is being provided to the needy people.