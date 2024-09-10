Sitaram Yechury on respiratory support at AIIMS

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury is on respiratory support at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

“Comrade Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist), is in the intensive care unit of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, being treated for an acute respiratory tract infection. He is on respiratory support,” the CPI(M) said in a statement on Tuesday.

A multi-disciplinary team of doctors is closely monitoring his condition, which is critical at this time, it said.

Earlier on 31st August, the party said, “Yechury continues to be under treatment at the AIIMS, New Delhi.’’

On 19th August, the CPI(M) general secretary was admitted to the premier institute in the capital.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari wished Yechury a speedy recovery.

“Wishing an old and respected colleague Sitaram Yechury a speedy recovery,” he wrote in a post on X.