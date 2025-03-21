AIIMS has played pivotal role in healthcare nationally, globally: Prez

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has played a pivotal role in healthcare not only nationally but also globally, and its responsibility goes beyond healthcare, education and research.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of the AIIMS, in the presence of Union Health Minister JP Nadda, she said the institution has earned prestige across the world by pursuing excellence in healthcare, medical education and life sciences research.

Advertisement

“AIIMS, New Delhi is a symbol of hope for millions of patients who come for treatment, often from afar. Its faculty, helped by paramedics and non-medical staff, treat the underprivileged and the privileged with the same dedication and empathy. It could be said that the AIIMS is a running laboratory of the Gita’s karma yoga,” the President said.

Advertisement

Stating that premier institute has played a pivotal role in healthcare not only nationally but also globally, she said it is a proud ‘Made-in-India’ success story and is a model worthy to be emulated across the country.

“In the 69 years of its existence, the brand AIIMS has stood the test of time because of its commitment to values. The institute’s commitment to advancing healthcare through innovative research and patient care is truly commendable,” Murmu said.

The President said that the responsibility of AIIMS goes beyond healthcare, education and research and added that it extends to fostering an environment where every stakeholder’s voice is heard, resources are utilised judiciously, and excellence is the norm.

Mentioning about emotional health, she said that it poses a serious challenge in today’s world.

“There is no scope for despair for anyone, particularly the younger generation. Every loss in life is fixable except the loss of a precious life,” Murmu said as she urged the AIIMS faculty to launch an awareness drive on the issue of mental health to make people aware of this hidden sickness.

Addressing the graduating students, the President said that now they have to build a bright career to make use of their education. She urged them to never ignore any opportunity to help the underprivileged. She expressed confidence that they would consider serving people in those regions, even if for a part of the year.

She also exhorted AIIMS to launch a campaign to bring gender equality in healthcare protocol as it has been observed that most of the patients suffering from heart ailment and other diseases are predominantly male.

In his address, Nadda said that AIIMS has constantly expanded its capabilities to meet the healthcare needs of the country.

Highlighting some recent achievements of AIIMS, he said, “AIIMS has established itself as a leader in AI-driven diagnostics and robotic surgery training. It is the first medical institution in India to perform several ground-breaking procedures, including a dual kidney transplant and renal auto-transplant.”