The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged gang rape and torture of the 20-year-old Dalit woman has reached Hathras this morning and began the probe.

As per the reports, the SIT will submit its final report over the case to the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tomorrow.

UP CM has set up the three-member panel amid immense criticism over its handling of the case.

The team is headed by UP Home Secretary Bhagwan Swaroop, Deputy Inspector General of Police Chandraprakash and IPS officer Poonam.

Last week, after the nationwide outrage over the gang rape and death of the woman, the UP government had suspended five policemen, including the Superintendent of Police.

The Special Investigation Team probing the incident in its initial report called for their suspension over allegations of mismanagement.

It has also asked for a narco-analysis, also known as lie-detector tests, of all those involved including the arrested suspects and the family of the victim.

Yesterday, an FIR has been filed by the Uttar Pradesh police that lists sedition an “international conspiracy” and promoting religious hatred among 19 charges.

As per the initial reports, the charges listed on the FIR are sedition, conspiracy, inciting caste divides, religious discrimination, doctoring electronic evidence, a conspiracy against the state and defamation.

The development comes hours after UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that those upset about his state’s progress were using the Hathras incident to conspire against it.

The 20-year-old girl had succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday night as Safdarjung hospital and her dead-of-night cremation has sparked nation wide protest.

Many opposition parties including Congress led by Rahul and Priyanka went to meet the family of the victim.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien was pushed to the ground in a confrontation with police while on his way to Hathras to meet the voctim’s family.

He and three other party leaders tried to enter the village to meet the family of the 20-year-old Dalit girl who died at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital two weeks after being gang raped by a group of four upper-class men.

The victim had suffered from multiple fracture, paralysis and had difficulties in breathing by a neck injury in the assault. The police have also said that there was a gash in her tongue as she had bitten it when then four assaulters tried to strangle her.

The incident has triggered public anger and the Yogi Adityanath led UP government has come under attack from the opposition over recent crimes against women.