Sinha vows to wipe out terror ecosystem from J&K

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday vowed to wipe out of Jammu and Kashmir the terror ecosystem and called upon every section of the society to discharge their responsibilities and join the fight against terrorism to secure our future. “Terror ecosystem will be completely neutralized and terrorists will be wiped out from Jammu Kashmir,” he said.

He said this while attending ‘Ati Vishnu Mahayagya’ at Pouni, Reasi and paid homage to the martyr soldiers and police personnel. He expressed gratitude to Bal Yogeshwar Ji Maharaj, for organising ‘Ati Vishnu Mahayagya’ for the last many years to recall with pride the great sacrifice of Jawans.

“The nation will forever remain indebted to brave soldiers, who have sacrificed their lives for the cause of unity, integrity, peace and progress. We have worked with sincerity and honesty to build a progressive and modern J&K of their dreams,” the Lt Governor said.

He also spoke on J&K’s exceptional journey towards growth and prosperity, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the past 50 months.

“We had envisioned a prosperous J&K UT and in the last 4 years, we have taken many steps to speed up infrastructure development, build an environment more conducive to industries and increase investment in various other sectors of economy,” he said.

He observed that the people-centric policies, progressive reforms across the sectors and dedicated focus of the government on the empowerment of youth, women, farmers and marginalised sections have paved the way for rapid and inclusive development of Jammu Kashmir.

He also urged the farmers and other stakeholders associated with agriculture & allied sectors to avail the benefits under the Holistic Agriculture Development Program.