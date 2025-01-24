Sinha asks youth to propel J&K’s growth trajectory to new heights

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Friday emphasized the role of educational institutions and youth in developing India as knowledge economy and realising the vision of Viksit Bharat.

He inaugurated ‘BRICS Youth Council Entrepreneurship Run-up Event’ at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu.

He congratulated the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, the Global Counter Terrorism Council (GCTC), IIM Jammu and all other associate departments for providing a dynamic platform for innovators, aspiring entrepreneurs, youth leaders to showcase innovative business ideas and entrepreneurial initiatives.

The LG highlighted the transformative initiatives of the government through the Department of Industries & Commerce that have redefined innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem and empowering youth of the UT.

“In the past few years J&K’s industrial ecosystem has witnessed an unprecedented surge, supporting the culture of innovation, research & development and scientific advancements. I want to see our youth among top-notch entrepreneurs of the country, contributing to its growth,” Sinha said.

He said the sincere efforts and policy interventions of the government have made J&K a vibrant startup hub. He also shared the key initiatives including Mission Yuva to develop a business support ecosystem for the enterprising youth of J&K. He said reforms are being made in the education sector with a dedicated focus on skilling the youth in the technology of Industry 4.0.

“We continue to focus on policies to promote incubation centres and to provide better resources and support to set up new startups. I want our youth to dream, dedicate and develop dynamic J&K and propel its growth trajectory to new heights,” he said.

The LG further emphasised on the need to bridge academia-industry disconnect to meet the future challenges. He said the human resources should be equipped with the skills required by the market and industries.

He also said the Youth entrepreneurship mission today is important not only for India but the entire world and the countries from both Global North and Global South are looking at their massive demographic dividend to meet the biggest developmental challenges of 21st century.

Speaking on the industrial revolution taking place in the UT of Jammu Kashmir, Mr Sinha said the result of the Central Sector Industrial Development Scheme is now visible in J&K.

Prof. BS Sahay, Director IIM Jammu, shared the institute’s vision to develop the youth as business leaders and entrepreneurs. A detailed presentation highlighting the key objectives of Mission Yuva was also presented on the occasion.

Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; SP Vaid, former DGP J&K; Heads of Departments, senior officials, members of Global Counter Terrorism Council, young entrepreneurs, innovators, youth leaders and industry experts were also present.