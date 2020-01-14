A single mother and two of her children sustained burn injuries after their house was put on fire by some unknown miscreants in Jahidpur village of Kharkhoda in the wee hours on Tuesday. The family was asleep when the incident occurred.

The mother Raheeman (40) and her 12-year-old daughter Yasha were admitted to Meerut Medical College and Hospital while her son was referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.

Raheeman and daughter Yasha have sustained 15 to 20 % burn injuries and are out of danger, told the SP rural Avinash Pandey adding that police have started an investigation and is working on different angles but the family members claimed that there was no enmity of the family.

Raheeman lives in a rented apartment in Jahidpur Village along with her five daughters, Yasha (12), Shagufta (15), Rahil (13), Bushra (10), Safiya (11), and son Anas (9).

According to the SP, “At around 4 am on Tuesday, when Raheeman was fast asleep at her residence with her children, someone poured an inflammatory liquid inside their house through a hose that was put inside the window of their house. Thereafter the house was set on fire in which Raheeman, daughter Yasha, and son Anas sustained burn injuries.”

In her statement, Raheeman said that she woke up to the smell of some inflammatory liquid and immediately a fireball was thrown inside the house through the window by some unknown person and the next moment they all were surrounded by fire. She then opened the lock of the room passing through the fire and asked her children to escape to her brother Mustafa’s house.

Meanwhile, Mustafa called other villagers who helped in dousing the fire and then informed the cops. Raheeman, Yasha, and Anas were soon rushed to the hospital while other children were given first-aid at home.

Raheeman’s husband Kamruddin deserted her around eight years back. She was living in the village and working hard to raise her children. She used to stitch clothes and make handicraft material to earn a living. She didn’t have any kind of rivalry with anyone, claimed her brother Aas Mohammad adding that villagers have been lending a helping hand to her in the past and have come out seeing her house on fire.