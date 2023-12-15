Singer Navjot Singh’s killers apprehended after 6 years

Six years after the singer Navjot Singh was killed, the Mohali police on Friday apprehended his killers.

“Today, after 6 years, the killers of Singer Navjot Singh @ Isapuria Virk have been arrested,” DGP Gaurav Yadav wrote on X. The right has been done. CIA SAS Nagar Police successfully completed the investigation into the singer’s unsolved sensational murder case in 2018 by acting in a professional and scientific manner.”

The young Punjabi singer’s body was discovered in a bloody pool near a factory plot in Dera Bassi, Punjab, in 2018 with five gunshot wounds.

He discovered his Nissan Micra parked close by.

He took a close-range shot to the chest. The singer, who was about 22 years old, rented an apartment in Mohali.

Just before he was killed, he had called his mother to tell her he was going back to his village in Behra. When he failed to return home, the family started searching for him.