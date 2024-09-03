Singapore has central role to play in India’s ‘Act East’ policy: Jaishankar

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Singapore, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that the Southeast Asian island nation has a central role to play in India’s ‘Act East’ policy.

“Singapore, which was at the core of our Look East policy, has an equally central role in the Act East policy as well. If you look at the new domains that reflect this evolution, Singapore’s partnership in security, connectivity, technology, and sustainability is evident,” he said in an interview with Singapore-based ‘The Strait Times’.

“The Act East policy is certainly very active for a variety of reasons. Southeast Asia itself has much untapped potential. Its demographics and growth prospects make it a long-term partner,” Mr Jaishankar said.

Outlining an example, he said, “Imagine, for example, what a change the Trilateral Highway (plan to connect India with Myanmar and Thailand) can make when completed. It is also a relationship that is indispensable for India’s Indo-Pacific engagement. I would confidently predict a bright future.”

The minister also highlighted the significant progress made in India’s relationship with Gulf nations over the past decade. Unlike in the past under previous governments, the policies under the Modi Government have extended to include investments, technology, security, and connectivity with Gulf countries, he said.

When pointed out that there is a perception that India’s principal focus in its extended neighbourhood is now the Gulf, not ASEAN, he said, “I would not take an either/or approach. Certainly, in the last decade, India’s ties with Gulf nations have really taken off. Earlier governments used to view them more narrowly from the perspective of trade, energy and diaspora. In contrast, the Modi government’s policies have extended to investments, technology, security and connectivity.”

Mr Jaishankar also noted that India feels that the contributions of the Indian community are more acknowledged in the Gulf. “We definitely feel that the contributions of our community are more strongly recognised (in the Gulf). Both the economic and demographic complementarities are today coming into much greater play. But because of this, I would not draw any conclusions in regard to ASEAN. Our ties have deepened as well in this very period.”

He said that India being the fifth largest economy will necessarily have multi-directional engagements. He said, “The fact is that India – as the most populous country and currently the fifth-largest economy – will necessarily have multi-directional engagements. The world is not a zero-sum game for us.”