The Saraswati Vaidya murder case in Mira Road has garnered nationwide attention, drawing parallels to the infamous Shraddha Walker murder case in Delhi. In this chilling incident, Saraswati Vaidya, who was in a live-in relationship with Manoj Sane, was brutally killed and dismembered.

Shockingly, Sane cooked some of her body parts in a cooker to dispose of the evidence. As the police delve into the investigation, similarities between these two cases have come to light.

Details of the Mira Road Murder

Manoj Sane, aged 56, and Saraswati Vaidya, aged 32, had been living together in Mira Road for the past three years. Neighbours alerted the police when a foul smell emanated from their flat on Wednesday. Upon entering, a gruesome scene unfolded. The police discovered various body parts hidden in buckets and pans throughout the house, including the feet, torso, head, and hands of Saraswati. Sane had meticulously cut her body into multiple pieces, cooking some parts in a cooker and roasting others on the gas stove. The investigation also revealed that some of the remains were even put into a mixer for grinding.

Comparison to the Delhi Case

The Delhi case involving Shraddha Walker shook the nation last year. Walker was also in a live-in relationship with Aftab Poonawala. A few years earlier, she had filed a complaint in Navi Mumbai, alleging domestic violence by Aftab. However, she withdrew the complaint shortly after. Last year, Aftab killed Shraddha and dismembered her body, disposing of the remains in different locations. Over time, the shocking truth behind this case came to light.

Similarities between the Cases

Several parallels have been identified between the Shraddha Walker murder case in Delhi and the Saraswati Vaidya murder case in Mira Road:

Live-in Relationship:

Both couples, Aftab Poonawala-Shraddha Walker and Manoj Sane-Saraswati Vaidya, were engaged in live-in relationships.

Residence:

Both couples lived separately in rented houses.

Disposal of Bodies:

The accused in both cases employed similar methods of killing the women and disposing of their bodies, involving dismemberment.

CCTV Footage:

In both incidents, the male live-in partners were captured on CCTV footage carrying bags containing the body parts.

Distinctive Factors

While similarities exist, there are also notable differences between the two cases:

Body Placement: Aftab Poonawala kept Shraddha Walker’s dismembered body in a fridge and disposed of pieces gradually. In contrast, Manoj Sane cooked Saraswati Vaidya’s body parts in a cooker, roasted them on a gas stove, and hid them in buckets and pans. Escape and Capture: Aftab Poonawala managed to evade the police while disposing of the body over a month. In contrast, Manoj Sane was caught by the police after disposing of some body parts within three days.

Discoveries at the Crime Scene

During the investigation of the Mira Road murder case, the police recovered several items, including five small bottles of nilgiri oil, a hammer, a tile cutter, the cooker containing body parts, a steel spoon, plastic buckets with cooked body parts, a plastic tub with body parts, a brass pan with roasted body parts, a black plastic bag, and an electric wood cutter.

As the investigation unfolds, these cases serve as a chilling reminder of the heinous crimes committed within the confines of live-in relationships.