If invoking the National Security Act (NSA) wasn’t enough in the Sidhi peegate case, authorities have raised down the house of the accused, Pravesh Shukla, as part of the ‘punishment.’ A team of administrative and police officials reached his house on Wednesday afternoon. After surveying the entire place, they found certain illegal unauthorized construction. They came to the conclusion that one-third of the house had been constructed illegally and so it was razed down.

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra had promised ‘bulldozer action’ a few hours earlier. The minister had on Wednesday morning told a news channel that the BJP government would not hesitate to bulldoze the property of accused Pravesh Shukla.

Taking strong action, the Madhya Pradesh government has already started assessing the accused Pravesh Shukla’s other details.

The Madhya Pradesh police had taken the accused Pravesh Shukla into custody after his video peeing on a labourer had gone viral. Additional Superintendent of Police of Sidhi, Anjulata Patle, has confirmed his arrest.

Pravesh Shukla was arrested from near his village Kubri at about 2:30 AM.

Meanwhile, the accused’s wife has also taken a stand against her husband and accepted that what he did was wrong and that he should be punished.

While speaking with the media, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “It should be a moral lesson for everyone. We won’t spare him. An accused has no religion, caste or party. Accused is an accused”.

Earlier in the day, the Opposition had claimed that the accused Pravesh Shukla was a representative of BJP MLA Kedar Shukla. A Facebook post showing Pravesh Shukla and Kedar Shukla had emerged showing the two together.

The victim and the accused belong to the same village. The police has confirmed that the victim belongs to a scheduled tribe.

The viral video shows the accused allegedly in an inebriated state urinating on the face of the man.