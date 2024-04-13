Sidharthan death case: CBI conducts dummy inspection at veterinary university campus

The Central Bureau Investigation (CBI), which is probing into the death of Veterinary student J S Sidharthan, who was found hanging in the hostel of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) campus at Pookode in Wayanad, on Saturday conducted a dummy inspection in the hostel washroom, where he was found dead.

The scientific examination was conducted by a CBI team led by DIG Lovely. A forensic team from Delhi also reached the hostel.

The CBI team reached the hostel at around 9:30 am on Saturday. The investigation team consisting of 10 persons including DIGs and two SPs reached the hostel.

The investigation team inspected the room where Siddharth was brutally beaten, the courtyard where he was the victim of a mob trial, and the washroom where he was found hanging. The scientific test was carried out with a dummy of Siddharth’s weight and height.

JS Sidharthan, second year veterinary student the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Pookode campus in Wayanad , was found dead inside the hostel after a brutal ragging and assault allegedly by the SFI leaders on February 18.

Sidharthan was reportedly beaten up by SFI leaders at four places in the college premises. However, the SFI has denied the allegations.