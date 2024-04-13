VD Satheesan demands CBI probe into K-Fon project

Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan has demanded a CBI probe into the alleged corruption in the LDF government’s Kerala Fibre Optic Network (K-Fon )project, which had failed to take off despite spending huge amounts from the state exchequer.

Speaking to media persons in Kochi, Satheesan said the project failed to take off as planned even after spending Rs.1,500 crore. The government allowed the companies, which had close links with those in power, to plunder the state through the project, he alleged.

“Only a few connections were given under the project. Earlier, Rs 1000 crore was allotted for it. Later, an additional amount of Rs 500 crore was granted over a letter issued by M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The whole amount is gone. KSEB, a partner of this project has complained of importing substandard cables from China,” Satheesan alleged.

The Kerala government had introduced the project to provide a “reliable, secure and scalable intranet connecting all government offices, educational institutions and hospitals,” according to the company website.

The state government will have to begin the monthly repayment of Rs.100 crore to the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board(KIIFB) from where it had raised the funds for the project. The cash-strapped state government will not be able to repay the money, he said.

He alleged that the Chief Minister is targeting the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi in his election campaign meetings to cover up the failures of his government.

The government has failed in all spheres and has pushed the state into a deep financial crisis, the Opposition leader said

Satheesan further said Chief Minister is silent on the BJP and its leaders in his election campaign speeches fearing that the Central investigation agencies may come searching for him and his party leaders, who are embroiled in corruption

In January, Satheesan moved the Kerala High Court, seeking a CBI probe into alleged corruption in awarding contracts for the Left government’s K-FON project, which offers free internet connectivity to the poor.

In his petition, he alleged favouritism in awarding contracts related to the project.